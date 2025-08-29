Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Exits after HBP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arias was removed from Friday's game against Seattle after getting hit on his right wrist by a pitch, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Arias had to leave the game immediately after taking a 95-mph sinker off his wrist in the second inning. The severity of his injury should be revealed after the Guardians' training staff gets a chance to evaluate him. Angel Martinez entered the game as Arias' replacement and would likely be the favorite to pick up a few starts if the latter needs to miss time.
