Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Smacks homer in loss

Arias went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's loss to the Rangers.

Arias got Cleveland on the board with a 107.5 mph solo shot to left-center field in the fifth inning, accounting for his lone hit of the game. The 26-year-old has started three straight games and five of the past eight contests at third base as the Guardians look to patch things together at the hot corner while Jose Ramirez (hand) is sidelined. Overall, Arias is slashing .217/.254/.400 with three homers, six RBI, four runs and a stolen base across 63 plate appearances this season.