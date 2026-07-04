Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Taking seat Saturday

Arias out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Arias will be on the bench to begin Saturday's contest while Daniel Schneemann starts at third base and bats seventh. Since coming off the 60-day injured list June 14, Arias is batting just .214 with one home run and two RBI, but he started the hot corner in each of the previous seven games and is expected to operate as the Guardians' preferred option at the position until Jose Ramirez (hand) returns from the injured list.