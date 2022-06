Miller went 1-for-3 with one double and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Athletics.

Miller's sixth-inning RBI double increased Cleveland's lead to 5-2 before Oakland mounted a late comeback. After a scorching start to the season, the infielder has come back down to earth with a .176 batting average in June. His double in Saturday's game was just his fourth game this month with a hit, bringing his season average to .259.