McKenzie agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.95 million contract with the Guardians on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

McKenzie spent the first half of 2024 with the Guardians, posting a 5.11 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 75.2 innings (16 starts). He continued to struggle to the tune of a 5.23 ERA after being demoted to Triple-A Columbus in June. Despite his poor performance, the 27-year-old righty will receive a $350,000 raise in 2025, but he should remain off fantasy managers' radar until he's able to regain command over his pitches.