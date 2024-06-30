The Guardians optioned McKenzie to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Through the first three months of the 2024 season, the historically injury prone McKenzie has enjoyed a clean bill of health, but he's performed well below expectations for both the Guardians and fantasy managers alike. After failing to escape the third inning while giving up five earned runs in his most recent start Friday in Kansas City, McKenzie now holds a 5.11 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 75.2 innings on the season. The Guardians will send the right-hander to the minors with the hope that he'll be able to right the ship and eventually slot back into the big-league rotation. Gavin Williams (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will fill McKenzie's spot in the rotation during the upcoming week.