Rocchio is opening the year in extended spring training before being assigned to a short-season affiliate in June, MLB.com reports.

Considering how advanced Rocchio is for his age (18), it wouldn't have been shocking for the Indians to assign him to Low-A, but this was always the more likely scenario. He will likely open in the New York-Penn League in mid June, but could get a taste of the Midwest League before the end of the season.