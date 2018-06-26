Indians' Ethan Hankins: Playing hardball in negotiations

Hankins, who has not yet signed with the Indians, has signed with Chipola junior college, in what may be a negotiating tactic, The Cleveland Plain Dealer's Paul Hoynes reports.

Once in the mix to be the first player selected in this year's draft, Hankins slipped to the No. 35 overall pick after a shoulder injury led to his draft stock slipping this spring. He was previously committed to Vanderbilt, and while he has now committed to go to Chipola, he can still sign with the Indians, hence the speculation that this may be a negotiating tactic. The Indians have not singed their first-round pick Noah Naylor yet either, and will likely work diligently to sign both Hankins and Naylor before the July 6 signing deadline.