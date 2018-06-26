Indians' Ethan Hankins: Playing hardball in negotiations
Hankins, who has not yet signed with the Indians, has signed with Chipola junior college, in what may be a negotiating tactic, The Cleveland Plain Dealer's Paul Hoynes reports.
Once in the mix to be the first player selected in this year's draft, Hankins slipped to the No. 35 overall pick after a shoulder injury led to his draft stock slipping this spring. He was previously committed to Vanderbilt, and while he has now committed to go to Chipola, he can still sign with the Indians, hence the speculation that this may be a negotiating tactic. The Indians have not singed their first-round pick Noah Naylor yet either, and will likely work diligently to sign both Hankins and Naylor before the July 6 signing deadline.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...