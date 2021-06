Garza allowed a run on one hit and struck out three over 2.2 innings in Sunday's 8-2 loss to Minnesota.

The 27-year-old was solid in his major-league debut. Garza has been excellent with a 0.44 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB across 20.1 innings for Triple-A Columbus. Based on his usage Sunday, the right-hander will likely see a bulk relief role initially. He could see a more versatile role if he continues to log good outings.