Miller was sent from San Diego to Cleveland as part of a six-player return for Mike Clevinger, Greg Allen and a player to be named later Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Miller was buried deep on the Padres' list of top prospects, though that says more about the Padres than it does about Miller. The 23-year-old infielder skipped High-A and went straight to Double-A in his second professional season last year and more than held his own, hitting .290/.355/.430 with 13 homers in 130 games for Amarillo. He doesn't have any standout tools, but his ability to handle shortstop while hitting for a decent average and at least a bit of power should give him a future as a utility infielder.