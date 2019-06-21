Indians' Tyler Krieger: Heads to MiLB IL
Krieger was placed on the 7-day injured list Friday due to a left quadriceps strain, Tribeinsider reports.
Krieger has struggled at both Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus this season, slashing .212/.282/.321 with the Rubber Ducks (45 games) and .196/.288/.283 with the Clippers (13 games). It's unclear as to when he picked up a quad injury, but he'll head to the shelf for at least the next week.
