J.R. Graham: Cut loose by New York
Graham was released by the Yankees on Monday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
The 2011 fourth-round draft pick attempted to revive his professional career in the Yankees organization last season to no avail. Graham could only muster a 6.64 ERA and a 2.14 WHIP in 20.1 innings pitched at Triple-A last season. Given this rough stat line, it doesn't seem like he'll be anything more than an organizational depth piece if he manages to find a new organization to call home.
