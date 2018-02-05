Graham was released by the Yankees on Monday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 2011 fourth-round draft pick attempted to revive his professional career in the Yankees organization last season to no avail. Graham could only muster a 6.64 ERA and a 2.14 WHIP in 20.1 innings pitched at Triple-A last season. Given this rough stat line, it doesn't seem like he'll be anything more than an organizational depth piece if he manages to find a new organization to call home.