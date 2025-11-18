Okamoto will be posted for major-league teams Nov. 19, Nikkan Sports reports.

The Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball announced last month their intentions of posting Okamoto, and now there's an official date for when it will happen. Okamoto will travel to the United States to meet with clubs beginning in early December, and he must come to an agreement with a team before his 45-day posting window expires in early January. The 29-year-old averaged 33 home runs per season from 2018-24 in NPB before hitting 15 over 69 contests in 2025. Okamoto is viewed primarily as a third baseman but also can handle first base and the outfield.