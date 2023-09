Okamoto won't be posted by the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball this winter, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Okamoto has been one of the top players in NPB in 2023, leading the league with 41 home runs. He's slated to hit international free agency in 2026 and won't be eligible to move to MLB before then unless he's posted by the Yomiuri Giants, which is uncommon for the club to do.