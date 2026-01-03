Takahashi will return to Japan for the 2026 season, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Takahashi was posted by the Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball in November, but after receiving minimal interest from MLB clubs during his 45-day posting window, he will officially remain overseas for at least another year. The 28-year-old righty finished 2025 with a 3.04 ERA and 1.23 WHIP but managed just 88 strikeouts while walking 41 batters over 148 innings.