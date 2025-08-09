Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rays.

With the Mariners down 2-0 in the eighth inning, Raleigh got hold of a Griffin Jax sweeper and launched it to right-center field for the game-winning homer. It was Raleigh's 43rd long ball of the year, as he marches closer to toppling Salvador Perez's MLB record of 48 homers in a season set in 2021. His overall offensive output has slipped since the All-Star break however, and over his last 20 games Raleigh is slashing .198/.253/.383 with 11 RBI.