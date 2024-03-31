Raleigh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus Boston.
Raleigh started behind the plate in the first three games of the season and will take a seat for the series finale Sunday afternoon. Seby Zavala will start at catcher and bat ninth in his place.
More News
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Hitless in return to action•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Scratched with bruised heel•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Belts third spring homer•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Belts homer in Cactus League loss•
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: On base thrice in win•