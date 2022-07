Raleigh is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader in Washington.

Raleigh will get a breather after he caught all nine innings of the Mariners' 6-4 win in Game 1 while going 1-for-4 with a solo home run, his 12th of the season. Luis Torrens will check in behind the dish for Raleigh in the nightcap.