Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Takes seat Wednesday
Raleigh isn't starting Wednesday against the Yankees, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Raleigh started the last three matchups and went 3-for-13 with a solo home run, a double and three strikeouts. Luis Torrens will take over behind the plate and bat sixth.
