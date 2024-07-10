Raleigh went 3-for-5 two two-run homers, a double and three runs scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Padres.

The switch-hitting Raleigh was able to accomplish hitting a home run from both sides of the plate Tuesday night. He began with a two-run blast in the third from the left side and then matched it with a two-run shot from the right side in the seventh to put the Mariners up 7-0. Raleigh has just 62 hits this season and is hitting .210, but 17 of those have gone for home runs, leading to 55 RBI, which is tied for second amongst catchers. Raleigh has never been a guy to hit for much average but has always made up for it in the power department. His 74 home runs since the beginning of 2022 lead all catchers in the MLB and his 17 homers this season are the most by a Mariners' catcher before the All-Star break. The 27-year-old is slashing .210/.295/.414 and is on pace for career-highs in home runs and RBI.