Marmolejos will serve as the Mariners' designated hitter and will bat sixth Monday against the Astros, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Starting for the third time in four games -- all against right-handed pitching -- Marmolejos looks like he's at least temporarily captured a strong-side platoon role for the Mariners. The 27-year-old only has one hit through his first eight at-bats, so he'll need to pick up the pace in his subsequent opportunities in order to hold off bench options like Tim Lopes, Dee Gordon and Dylan Moore for playing time in the corner outfield or at designated hitter.