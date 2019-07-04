Mariners' Kyle Seager: Not starting Thursday

Seager is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Seager started the last four contests after missing a couple games with a sore wrist, but he'll head to the bench Thursday after going 0-for-16 with one walk in that stretch. Tim Beckham is starting at third base and batting sixth in his absence.

