Mariners' Kyle Seager: Not starting Thursday
Seager is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Seager started the last four contests after missing a couple games with a sore wrist, but he'll head to the bench Thursday after going 0-for-16 with one walk in that stretch. Tim Beckham is starting at third base and batting sixth in his absence.
