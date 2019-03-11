Mariners' Kyle Seager: Sits Sunday, update forthcoming

Seager (wrist) was held out of Sunday's Cactus League game against the Indians and the team is expected to provide an update on his status Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "The X-rays were negative, so we're hoping for the best -- hoping it's nothing too serious," manager Scott Servais said. "But hands are tricky, especially in our game -- how important [they are]. We'll have to wait and see. We're just trying to immobilize it, get the swelling down. He's got it wrapped up, so he won't do anything on the field today."

Seager hurt the wrist Friday versus the Cubs on a dive down the line, and he was slated to see hand specialist over the weekend. The Mariners are expected to divulge the results of that examination at some point Monday, but Johns reports that early indications are Seager could be headed to the injured list for a "fairly significant amount of time." Ryon Healy was auditioned at third base in both of the team's weekend games and could be the leading candidate to replace Seager in the event of any absence.