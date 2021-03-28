Gonzales allowed six earned runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings in a Cactus League loss to the Padres on Friday. He struck out four.

Gonzales won't exactly head into his projected Opening Day start against the Giants on Thursday with much momentum, as he gave up a combined 11 earned runs on 18 hits, three walks and a hit batsman over his last two Cactus League starts. The left-hander did provide glimpses of his customary form in his first two trips to the mound this spring (six scoreless innings), so the hope is he was simply working through some kinks.