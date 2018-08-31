Gonzales (neck) is highly unlikely to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday, the first day in which he'd be eligible, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The young southpaw simply hasn't made sufficient progress from his neck strain, with the light catch he played before Thursday's game serving as his only activity since going on the disabled list. Gonzales added that he didn't feel a bullpen session was even "on the radar" at present, further suggesting he'll miss more time than the minimum 10 days.