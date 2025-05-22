Mastrobuoni will hit eighth and play right field Thursday against the Astros.
Mastrobuoni was not originally in Thursday's lineup but will enter to play right field after Julio Rodriguez (undisclosed) was a late scratch. Leody Taveras will shift from right field to center field.
More News
-
Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: Retreating to bench Monday•
-
Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: Moves back to bench role•
-
Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: On bench against southpaw•
-
Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: Not starting against lefty•
-
Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: Heading to bench Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: Getting third straight start•