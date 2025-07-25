default-cbs-image
The Mariners optioned Mastrobuoni to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Mastrobuoni will lose his spot on the 26-man roster now that Josh Naylor (recently traded) has reported to the club. Mastrobuoni has slashed .252/.327/.293 with the Mariners and had recently been splitting time with Ben Williamson at third base.

