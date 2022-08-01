Haniger (ankle) played six innings in right field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over El Paso on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks.

Haniger skewered Triple-A arms for a second time in the last three games and got in another round of solid work on defense before being lifted for a pinch runner following a walk in his final plate appearance. The veteran outfielder is looking good both at the plate and in the field, seemingly leaving him on track to be activated Friday as previously reported.