Haniger went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk during an extra-inning win over the Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday.

Haniger hit his 10th homer of the season off Eduardo Rodriguez in the third inning, launching a 401-foot blast to center field that plated J.P. Crawford to snap a 1-1 tie. Haniger then sat in the nightcap, and he heads into Wednesday's regular-season finale hitting a red-hot .344 (11-for-32) with two doubles, three homers, nine RBI, three walks and six runs in his last eight games.