Haniger went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a double and two runs in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.

Haniger was a big part of the Mariners' fast start, plating Julio Rodriguez (back) with the first run of the game via a first-inning single and then subsequently coming around to score on Cal Raleigh's double. The veteran outfielder has shown some signs of life at the plate of late after a recent 0-for-17, seven-game slump, hitting safely in three of the past four contests.