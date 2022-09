Haniger (back) will start in right field and bat third in Sunday's game against the Angels.

Haniger is back in action to close out the weekend after he missed the Mariners' last four games on account of lower-back tightness. The Mariners' decision to deploy Haniger in the outfield rather than at designated hitter in his first game back seemingly implies that the team is confident in the 31-year-old's health moving forward.