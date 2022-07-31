Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said that Haniger (ankle) could be reinstated from the 60-day injured list as soon as Friday, Jim Bowden of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Haniger is starting in right field and batting second Sunday for Triple-A Tacoma in the eighth game of his rehab assignment. The 31-year-old seems to be fully recovered from the Grade 2 right ankle sprain that has kept him on the injured list since late April, but he still needs a few more games in the minors to get his timing back at the plate and to get reacclimated to playing the outfield. Once he's activated, Haniger should take on a near-everyday role in the corner outfield or at designated hitter for the Mariners.