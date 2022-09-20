Haniger went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Angels on Monday.

Haniger had just returned to the lineup Sunday after missing four games with lower-back tightness but had gone 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Monday's outing was therefore a lot more productive, and it snapped an 0-for-20 slump for Haniger that dated back to Sept. 7. The fact the veteran outfielder was able to play a full game in the outfield for the second consecutive day also seems to indicate his previously ailing back is back to full health.