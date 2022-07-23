Haniger (ankle) filled the designated hitter role and went 1-for-2 with an RBI single in High-A Everett's loss to Eugene on Friday.

Haniger finally got his long-awaited rehab assignment kicked off with the AquaSox, and the organization clearly plans to ease him back into action considering he didn't even take a full complement of at-bats as the DH. The veteran is expected to remain with Everett throughout the weekend and then likely take a step up in competition by heading to Triple-A Tacoma early in the coming week. Haniger will also eventually progress to playing in the outfield, although that may not come until he's with the Rainiers.