Haniger was removed from Sunday's game against Atlanta in the bottom of the sixth inning due to low back tightness, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Haniger was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning after he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts to begin Sunday's matchup. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time, but he'll have at least one day to rest since the Mariners have a scheduled day off ahead of Tuesday's series opener against San Diego.