Haniger (ankle) filled the designated hitter role for High-A Everett against Eugene for the second consecutive night Saturday, going 1-for-4.

Haniger had logged just a pair of plate appearances while kicking off his rehab assignment Friday, and with no apparent setbacks a day later, he was able to handle a full game's worth Saturday. The veteran outfielder is likely to suit up for the AquaSox for just one more game Sunday before likely shifting his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma, a sentiment echoed by Rainiers play-by-play broadcaster Mike Curto.