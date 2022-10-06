Haniger went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Detroit.

Haniger gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead with a solo homer off lefty starter Tyler Alexander with one out in the first inning. The outfielder smacked four homers over 24 at-bats during his final six games of the regular season. Furthermore, the 31-year-old recorded seven multi-hit games over his last 12 contests.