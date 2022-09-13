Haniger (back) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Padres.
Haniger exited Sunday's contest with tightness in his lower back and will be out of the starting nine for at least one game. Jesse Winker and Sam Haggerty will start in the corner outfield spots while Carlos Santana serves as the designated hitter Tuesday.
