Haniger (back) went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Angels.

Haniger missed four games with lower-back tightness. His return to the lineup was a quiet one, and he's now gone 0-for-17 across his last five games. The slump has dropped him to a .228/.282/.389 slash line through 42 contests this year, and he's added seven home runs, 23 RBI, 19 runs scored and six doubles. He should still see regular playing time in right field and as the designated hitter going forward.