Haniger (back), who isn't in the lineup Tuesday versus the Padres, may not return to action until Friday's series opener against the Angels, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

The 31-year-old had the back issue crop up Sunday against Atlanta and is sitting out Tuesday's contest, and Seattle could hold him out again Wednesday. The Mariners had a scheduled day off Monday and have another one Thursday, so the two absences versus the Friars would provide four full days of rest for Haniger.