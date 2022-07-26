Haniger (ankle) will move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma beginning Tuesday, Ryan Division of The Seattle Times reports.

Haniger played three games for High-A Everett over the weekend, going 3-for-9 with a home run and two RBI and logging four innings in right field on Sunday. The veteran outfielder will get a big step up in competition with the Rainiers as he continues to build his timing and previously injured ankle back to 100 percent, and Haniger himself noted he still needs "a quantity of ABs."

