Haniger (ankle) went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk during a loss to the Angels in the nightcap of a doubleheader against the Angels on Saturday.

Making his return after more than three months on the shelf, Haniger had a productive night. The veteran outfielder logged 43 plate appearances across 11 rehab games and mustered an impressive .267/.488/.567 slash line in the process, so it would appear his timing with the bat should be in solid shape despite the extended layoff.