Haniger (back) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Haniger hasn't seen the field since Sunday due to the back issue, and his absence will continue in Friday's series opener. Jake Lamb is starting in right field while Carlos Santana serves as the designated hitter.
