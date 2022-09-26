Haniger went 3-for-6 with a double, two runs, two RBI and a strikeout during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Royals.

Haniger went 0-for-6 with three walks and four strikeouts over the first two games of the series in Kansas City, but he was much more productive during Sunday's high-scoring series finale. The 31-year-old's double in the top of the seventh inning was his first extra-base hit since Sept. 2, and he's now struck out in 21 consecutive games dating back to Aug. 28.