Haniger went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI doubles in a win over the Guardians on Friday.

Haniger drove home Julio Rodriguez with both first- and third-inning doubles to help establish an early 3-0 lead for the Mariners. The veteran outfielder has opened September on quite an upswing, already forging a pair of two-hit efforts in his first two games and quickly lacing a trio of two-baggers in the process to push his season slash line to .261/.308/.463 across 143 plate appearances.