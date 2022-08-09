Haniger went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees.

Haniger belted a solo shot in the first inning and scored another run in the third on a bases-loaded walk. The veteran outfielder isn't showing any signs of rust after his lengthy absence due to an ankle injury. In three games since returning to the lineup, he's gone 5-for-10 with two extra-base hits and three runs scored. Through 12 games this season, Haniger is slashing .267/.313/.578 with eight RBI and six extra-base hits.