Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Thursday that Haniger (ankle) should return from the 60-day injured list within the next week, Maura Dooley of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Dipoto didn't seem to close the door on Haniger being activated for Friday's series opener with the Angels, but the Mariners plan to leave it up to the 31-year-old to tell them when he feels ready to return. Haniger hasn't suffered any setbacks with his right ankle during his ongoing 10-game minor-league rehab assignment that has included stops at High-A Everett and Triple-A Tacoma. Though he's hit .250 in those contests, Haniger has smacked three home runs and has walked more often (seven times) than he's struck out (five times).