Haniger went 2-for-5 with a pair of two-run home runs in Thursday's 10-9 win over the Rangers in extra innings.

Haniger accounted for the Mariners' first four runs, homering in the first and third innings. He's produced multiple hits in four of his last seven games, but the power show is encouraging after he went 25 contests without a homer. The right fielder is up to nine long balls, 31 RBI, 27 runs scored and a .239/.301/.405 slash line through 52 games this year.