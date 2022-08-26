Haniger went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a win over the Guardians on Thursday.

Haniger's 390-foot blast off Triston McKenzie in the first inning with Julio Rodriguez and Jessie Winker aboard plated all of the Mariners' runs on the afternoon in an unusual victory that saw both clubs shut out after the opening frame. The veteran outfielder's blast marked his third time leaving the yard in the last four contests, and he now boasts a .313/.378/.507 slash line with five extra-base hits (one double, four homers) and 10 RBI in his first 17 games back from an extended injured-list stint.