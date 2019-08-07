Haniger (groin) is taking batting practice Tuesday and could begin a rehab assignment within a week, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Haniger has been slowly ramping up his baseball activities over the last couple weeks and was finally cleared to take BP. The 28-year-old will likely require a handful of games in the minors after sitting out the last two months, but it appears he could rejoin the Mariners in the latter half of August.

